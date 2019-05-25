Shrunk to 52 seats, Congress loses regional hold with losses for 9 ex-CMs

NET Bureau

The Congress has suffered a crushing defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In first back-to-back majority in the Lok Sabha polls for a single party in over three decades, the Modi-led BJP won 303 seats out of 542 in the Lok Sabha polls, handing out a crushing defeat to the Congress and many other political opponents.

Congress, which had managed to recover some ground in assembly elections after facing a rout in 2014, has once again failed to reassert itself as a national party.

In 2019, the Congress failed to capture the voters’ confidence despite promising several new schemes such as NYAY and an end to the “politics of hate”. The 52-seat Congress tally is in itself embarrassing for the national party, given the fact that it will now not be able to elect a Leader of Opposition.

The Congress that once boasted of strong regional leadership is now facing a drought of big names to pull voters, signified by the fact that 9 former chief ministers lost on a Congress ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

1. Sheila Dikshit: The veteran leader and three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who was behind organising the Commonwealth Games in the capital, lost to actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi constituency by more than 3 lakh votes.

Even rallies and roadshows from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi could not secure a victory for her. The Lok Sabha elections were meant to be a comeback vehicle for Sheila Dikshit, who had become the Governor of Kerala but resigned within five months. It remains to be seen if she will be back for the Delhi assembly elections.

2. Bhupinder Singh Hooda: The face of Congress in Haryana, who was also CM of the state from 2005 to 2014, was beaten by BJP sitting MP from Sonipat Ramesh Chander Kaushik. Hooda, who was contesting Lok Sabha elections after 14 years, lost by 1,64,864 votes.

Once a popular Jat leader in the state, the Hooda name failed to strike a chord with voters this time, as son Deepender also lost his seat Rohtak.

3. Harish Rawat: Once a giant in the mountain state of Uttarakhand, the past few years have not been kind to Harish Rawat. First, his state government was brought down in 2016, then he lost the 2017 state polls from both the seats he had contested from. After that, he was made in-charge of Assam, but the Congress performed poorly there as well.

However, what has added to insult to Rawat’s loss is that the veteran was defeated by first-time MP Ajay Bhatt. He lost from the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar seat by 3,39,096 votes.

4. Digvijay Singh: The former Madhya Pradesh CM had a fall from grace. Facing the stiffest competition among this list, Digvijay Singh was pitted against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur of the BJP. The once close confidant of Rahul Gandhi founded himself in many controversies over the years due to his loose tongue.

The BJP, wanting to take revenge for Singh once-uttered ‘Hindu terror’ remark, fielded 2008 Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur against Digvijay Singh. And she won with a thumping margin of more than 3.6 lakh votes.

5. Veerappa Moily: Veerappa Moily has been the former Union Petroleum minister as well as the chief minister of Karnataka. Two-time MP from Chikkaballapur, he was defeated by BJP’s BN Bache Gowda by 1,82,110 votes.

The animosity between Congress and ally JDS workers led to tepid response for Moily from the Vokkaliga community, considered to be the traditional vote bank of the JDS.

6. Sushilkumar Shinde: Just like his Madhya Pradesh colleague Digvijay Singh, another propagator of the ‘Hindu terror’ term, Sushilkumar Shinde lost the electoral battle to a seer. The former chief minister of Maharashtra who had announced that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections would be his last, lost to BJP’s Jaisiddeshwar Swami in Solapur.

Shinde’s problems were compounded by a split in the Dalit-Muslim votes in the constituency due to the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi-AIMIM alliance fielding Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of BR Ambedkar from Solapur.

7. Ashok Chavan: Another former Maharashtra chief minister and son of former Union home minister Shankarrao Chavan, Ashok Chavan lost the Nanded seat in Maharashtra to Prataprao Chikhalikar by around 40,000 votes. Nanded has been Ashok Chavan’s bastion. Congress workers have said that Ashok Chavan became victim to the 15-year jinx — Congress loses at Nanded every 15 years or so.

Ashok Chavan was made to resign as CM after his name cropped up in the Adarsh Housing Society scam in 2010. But that did not dent his image as he won from Nanded with a big majority in 2014.

8. Nabam Tuki: Two-time Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki was routed by the BJP face of the Northeast, Union minister Kiren Rijiju. Tuki, is a Congress veteran, having spent 25 years in politics. Kiren Rijiju won over Nabam Tuki from the Arunachal West constituency with a margin of 1,74,843 votes.

In 2016, Nabam Tuki was ousted as CM of Arunachal Pradesh a mere three days after he took oath due to an internal revolt in the party. This led a President’s Rule to be imposed in the state.

9. Mukul Sangma: Former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma was facing his long-time rival PA Sangma’s daughter Agatha Sangma in Tura. Tura was PA Sangma’s bastion for 40 years. In fact, Mukul Sangma was mentored PA Sangma early on in his political career. Mukul Sangma has not lost a state legislative assembly election from 1993 onwards.

He eventually became the Meghalaya chief minister in 2010 and served till 2018. However, Agatha, whose brother Conrad Sangma is the current CM of Meghalaya, beat Mukul Sangma by 64,030 votes.

The massive counting exercise for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections began Thursday morning with early trends establishing the BJP’s conclusive lead, making it evident that Modi’s message, packaging muscular nationalism, security and Hindu pride, had worked wonders.

Now, Congress needs to decide if it can take on the Narendra Modi in a one-on-one fight or if strong regional leadership is what it needs to defeat the BJP — a party that has relied on its vast organisational strength at the grassroots level.

