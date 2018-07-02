Shun Agitation, Appeal Manipur’s Student Bodies

The Thadou Students’ Association, Rongmei Naga Students’ Organization, North East India (RNSO-NEI) and Liangmei Naga Katimai Ruangdi, Assam, Manipur & Nagaland (LNKR-AMN) are extremely shocked and saddened over the current situation in Manipur University as a result of the protest by the Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) demanding removal of the Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Adya Prasad Pandey. The university has been facing serious problems every year since the last one decade and often prior to the commencement of new academic sessions.

A release stated that while members of the MUSU may have a right to protest over the appointment of the university’s Vice-Chancellor, it would be prudent to think whether the protest to the extent of disrupting the whole affairs of the university, affecting the students’ academic career and atmosphere, really is in the best interest of the students.

The allegations levelled by MUSU that the varsity’s VC is incompetent holds no ground, and in fact it contradicts the reality, the release stated. Prof Pandey is one of the most efficient and able Vice-chancellors the university has ever had since its inception, it said. Prof Pandey is performing with a sense of responsibility and justice in all aspects of the functioning of the varsity in the larger interest of the student community, it said adding that the notion that a non-local vice chancellor is incompetent just because of being a non-local and therefore should be removed cannot be justified, it added. As a temple of learning that shapes the image of the society, university should be free of politics, it further stated.

The release said that as regards the allegation over the frequent tour of the vice chancellor outside the state, the joint student body believes that such official tours are not bad as long as they benefit the varsity adding that such tour may in fact be necessary given that the university is a Central university. Moreover, the joint student body believes that such matter can be resolved between the vice chancellor and the student’s union amicably and demanding removal of the vice chancellor to the extent of plunging the whole academic atmosphere and the administration into chaos, as it has unfolded, is not a solution, it continued.

The release further stated that in light of the frequent disruption of the university’s academic and administrative activities, affecting the whole functioning of the university, it may be suggested that the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, constitutes an independent inquiry commission in order to settle the issues once and for all.

The release concluded appealing to the agitating MUSU and Manipur University Teacher’s Association (MUTA) to shun their agitation in the larger interest of the students and the university.