Fri, 21 Jul 2017

Northeast Today

Shun Mindset of Red Beacon Culture: Modi to BJP MPs

Shun Mindset of Red Beacon Culture: Modi to BJP MPs
July 21
21:59 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked party MPs to shun the mindset of “lal batti (red beacon) culture”. He made these remarks in a meeting with party MPs from western Uttar Pradesh at his residence, according to an official statement.

Modi routinely meets party MPs from different states during Parliament’s sessions to discuss governance and political issues. The Modi government had barred the use of beacon lights from May 1 on all vehicles, except emergency vehicles, saying they have no place in a democratic society.

It had projected the measure as an attempt to end “VVIP culture”. Modi also told the MPs to work among the masses and said the work his government has carried out among the poor and in villages has resulted in positive changes.

He said over 80 per cent sugarcane farmers had received their pending payment and the ‘Ujjwala’ scheme, which provided free LPG connection to poor households, had benefited women.

The MPs should now meet them and spread awareness about nutrition, he said, according to the statement. The MPs also praised the prime minister and said his government had ignited new hope among people. Modi had on Thursday met MPs from the eastern Uttar Pradesh.

-PTI

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.