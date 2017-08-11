Sat, 12 Aug 2017

Shurhozelie Faction of NPF Demands Recall of Nagaland Governor

August 11
21:29 2017
The Shurhozelie Liezietsu faction of the ruling Naga People’s Front (NFP) on Friday demanded the recall of Nagaland Governor P.B. Acharya for “installing T.R. Zeliang’s unconstitutional government” in the state.

Launching a four-day sit-in protest in front of the Raj Bhavan in Kohima, hundreds of NPF youth wing members also gheraoed the Raj Bhavan. However, Acharya was not in Raj Bhavan as he was attending the oath-taking ceremony of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

“If the Indian government really has concern for the fate of the Naga people, then it should send some better person as the Governor of the state who can abide and function according to the Indian Constitution,” NPF legislator Yitachu said.

Yithachu, a known Liezietsu loyalist, also urged the central government to recall Acharya and appoint a person who is “well versed with the Constitution and act accordingly for the welfare of the people”.

The NPF is facing a severe internal crisis, especially after Zeliang was sworn in as Chief Minister for a second time on July 19. Zeliang is supported by 36 NPF legislators, four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators and seven independent members.

The Liezietsu-headed NPF has expelled 20 of its legislators and suspended 10 others, who were involved in toppling his government and for violating the party’s constitution.

Zeliang was the first to be expelled from the NPF for six years after taking oath as Chief Minister. Zeliang had filed two petitions to Speaker Imtiwapang Aier seeking the disqualification of 10 rebel NPF legislators, who owe allegiance to the party chief and his ousted predecessor Liezietsu.

-IANS

NPF Shurhozelie Liezietsu
