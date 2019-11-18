Shutdown in Manipur against CAB on Nov 19

NET Bureau

Following the Central Government’s move to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in the upcoming Parliament session, Manipur People Against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (MANPAC) has announced an 18-hour Manipur bandh on November 19.

Announcing a series of protests against CAB under the aegis of North East Forum for Indigenous People (NEFIP), MANPAC called a statewide shutdown from the midnight of November 18 till 6 pm on November 19.

Ahead of the total shutdown, MANPAC will stage a mass protest against the Centre’s reported move to introduce the Bill in Parliament on November 18, the day Winter Session of the Parliament will begun.

The protests are to be launched by MANPAC will be part of NEFIP’s campaign against CAB in the Northeastern States, said NEFIP president Ningthouja Lancha at a press conference held in Imphal today.

Ningthouja condemned the Central government for its “attempt to pass the Bill despite knowing the fact that the indigenous people of the Northeast are against it”. He said, “NEFIP will not remain silent if the BJP-led NDA government attempts to pass the Bill.”

Ningthouja also alleged that the Prime Minister is yet to respond to the memoranda submitted to him by over 250 civil society organisations of the region under the banner of NEFIP through the Governors of their respective States.

The NEFIP president termed the CAB as a “genocidal Act” while reiterating that NEFIP will stand firm against the Bill.

Source: The Assam Tribune