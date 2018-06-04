Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 04 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

SI Tribal Association Questions Delay in Stairway

June 04
13:30 2018
President Sikkim Indigenous Tribal Association, has expressed unhappiness at delay in construction of Rumlyang Tungrong heaven abode stairway and Lepcha Heritage Centre,Daramdin , West Sikkim.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 16 crores.

The Adviser to SILA Phuchung Tshering Lepcha, came to know through a Govt reply to his RTI application that Contractor’s bill on construction amounted to Rs 43,50,000 and mobilising advance is Rs 2,20,00,000 ,yet the project is incomplete.

The work has been re tendered and assigned to another contractor. ” We attribute delay to corruption,otherwise why should it not be completed even in 22 years ?This has hurt our sentiments and of all the Lepchas at large.We feel humiliated” said the President,of the SITA,Mangalmit Lepcha. The members said they want answer on this issue from all the MLAs.1 month ultimatum has been issued publicly, after that the Association will take some serious steps.

The idea of stairway is based on the Lepcha folk story according to which the ancient Lepchas tried to reach heaven through the stone steps leading them to heaven, But the Gods scared of man overtaking them,made the stairway collapse.

Some remains of stone construction at Daramdin are linked to it.

UNI

