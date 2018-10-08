Siang Dredging: Brahmaputra Board Chairman To Visit Pasighat

Maksam Tayeng

After the appraisal of the present situation of Siang River to Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Water Resource, Government of India, Arjun Ram Meghwal recently, Arunachal East Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Ninong Ering took up the matter of dredging of Siang river to concern Ministry’s Brahmaputra Board.

On Ering’s appraisal and appeal, Chairman of Brahmaputra Board, Rajiv Yadav assured to come and visit Pasighat personally during November next to inspect the Siang River for possible dredging of the river bed. In response to MP Ninong Ering’s request, Yadav showed up his personal interest over the concern of the people of Arunachal living along the Siang and Brahmaputra basin and agreed over deputing experts to study and survey the Siang river where he will also personally inspect the sites.

The Congress MP had earlier suggested to the Centre for dredging of the Siang River to solve the recurrent flood and erosion problems in the downstream areas Arunachal like Sigar, Raling, Motum, Borguli, Kongkul, Namsing, Gadum, Mer in the left bank side and Pasighat, Berung, Sika Tode, Sika Bamin, Jampani areas under right bank side of the river besides further downstream villages in Assam. He also requested for dredging and construction of embankments along banks of Siang which may cost approx. Rs. 2000 crores.

To bring a permanent solution to over flooding and erosion of the downstream areas, Ering urged the Union Water Resources Minister including Brahmaputra Board to initiate preventive measures such as dredging of Siang River from Raneghat of East Siang district of Arunachal to Oiramghat of Assam. He also suggested the Ministry for initiating dialogue with China on the release of water from the dams in Yarlung Zangpo/Tsangpo in Tibet to solve flooding and erosion of the downstream areas as several lives and agricultural lands were affected this year due to unnatural behaviours of Siang river which was not seen before.

Meanwhile, the people of Siang River affected villages under Mebo Sub-Division has formed an NGO today in a mass meeting held at Borguli village comprising ex-government servicemen, village leaders and Gaon Burahs. The NGO named ‘Siang Eco-System Environment Protection and Nurture Group (SEEANG) led by its President, Yemling Tayeng, a retired Addl. Dy. Commissioner and General Secretary, Mohonto Pangging, a retired Indian Air Force, Pilot will liaise with an appeal the government for raising or initiating a permanent solution to the Siang flood menace.