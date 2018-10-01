Siang Model School celebrates Silver Jubilee

Siang Model Higher Secondary School, Pasighat celebrated its three days long Silver-Jubilee with grand enthusiasm and gaiety in the school campuswith series of events. The momentous valedictory occasion commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Pasighat MLA KalingMoyong. Nari-Koyo MLA KentoRina, Deputy Commissioner TamiyoTatak and DDSE J. Yirang graced the occasion with their benign presence.

Over 700 students from pre-primary to senior classes participated in the cultural programme which began with a lively performance by the tiny tots enthralling the audience.

Expressing his extreme happiness on the occasion, the chief guest KalingMoyong said, “Education is a capital investment made by parents for their children to pursue academic excellence.” He lauded the school for achieving the milestone of 25 years and the relentless effort of the managing committee headed by YaniTaloh, Secretary, of the school in spreading and making quality education accessible to all in Pasighat and its adjoining areas. Exhorting the gathering, the MLA conveyed his gratitude to the school authority to bring out abled and skilled individuals by educating and honing the students through improved system of teaching. Urging the students to excel in their career, Moyong also reminded them of what the society expects from them as enlightened citizens in contributing in a fruitful way to the society at large. They must be attentive in studies, disciplined, punctual and to take part in sports and games and other co-curricular activities for personality development, he further added. He released Souvenir and gave away prizes to the achievers on the occasion.

Guest of Honour TamiyoTatak opined thatparticipating in co-curricular activities and extra-curricular activities would help students to grow. He urged teachers and parents to nurture and encourage their children to choose their desirable fields so that they can make their career better. Tatak encouraged the teachers to inculcate the spirit of competition into the students’ mind so that they could compete in the modern world.

Special Guest, KentoRina stated that teacher plays a very important role in molding and shaping the future of the students. He called upon the teachers to dedicate their time and energy in imparting quality education to the students. While urging upon the teachers to continue to work with a mission, vision and determination to educate students and give the right inputs so that they can overcome hurdles and obstacles.

Retired DSE TapangTaloh, founder cum chairman under the agies of YaperTaloh Memorial Educational Society (YTMES) presented an impressive presentation on achievement. He reiterated the school’s vision in not just giving quality education to students but also making the School a Centre for skill-development.

Principal, Y. Bipin Kumar presented annual report and acknowledged the efforts of the students and congratulated the entire school family for making the event successful.