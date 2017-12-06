Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 06 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Siang River Water Not Fit for Human Consumption: Test Report

Siang River Water Not Fit for Human Consumption: Test Report
December 06
21:22 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The State Water Quality Testing Laboratory (SWQTL), O/o Chief Engineer (Sanitation) PHE & WS Department, Itanagar has submitted the water testing report of Siang River based on the water sample collected and sent on 29th November last by the EE (WRD) Pasighat Er. Tamo Jamoh for test/investigation.

SWQTL in its report (SWTL/WQR-1/110/129) has stated that water of mighty river Siang become unfit for human consumption. Turbidity NTU is 482 while Iron as Fe, mg/l is 1.65 which are found to be beyond permissible limit.

Experts say, at normal levels, iron is not deadly to any aquatic animals but unusually high amounts of iron exist in watermay lead to adverse changes in colour, odour and taste of water and has negative effects on aquatic populations, behavior and health.

Tags
siang riverSiang River Water
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.