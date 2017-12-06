Siang River Water Not Fit for Human Consumption: Test Report

The State Water Quality Testing Laboratory (SWQTL), O/o Chief Engineer (Sanitation) PHE & WS Department, Itanagar has submitted the water testing report of Siang River based on the water sample collected and sent on 29th November last by the EE (WRD) Pasighat Er. Tamo Jamoh for test/investigation.

SWQTL in its report (SWTL/WQR-1/110/129) has stated that water of mighty river Siang become unfit for human consumption. Turbidity NTU is 482 while Iron as Fe, mg/l is 1.65 which are found to be beyond permissible limit.

Experts say, at normal levels, iron is not deadly to any aquatic animals but unusually high amounts of iron exist in watermay lead to adverse changes in colour, odour and taste of water and has negative effects on aquatic populations, behavior and health.