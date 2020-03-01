SIC unearths APSSB scam modus operandi, freezes Ringu bank a/c

Releasing of modus operandi used by those accused in Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) exam malpractice case, SIC SP M Harsha Vardhan, in a release on Friday, disclosed that the probe has revealed that broker Mongam Basar acted at the behest of then APSSB under secretary Kapter Ringu.

“She had received money from candidates and passed it on to Ringu, in lieu of getting them selected in LDC and JSA exams,” Vardhan said, adding Ringu also directly received money from other candidates.

“After the examination conducted on February 2 last, the trunks containing the used OMR sheets and other exam materials were brought to the strong room of APSSB office. Ringu assisted by data entry operator Khem Raj tampered the OMR sheets,” the SP said.

Moreover, the probe also revealed that Ringu entered the strong room during various times beyond office hours on February 3 and 4 by using the keys with her.

She then filled up the OMR sheets of the candidates who had paid money and kept them back in the trunks,” Vardhan said, adding that the SIC has unearthed specific details of modus operandi.

“Data entry operator Tame Tania helped Ringu in tampering with CCTV footage once the issue of malpractices came to light through social media on February 15. We have confirmed that the two arrested data entry operators of the APSSB, Tania and Raj, also appeared in the exam as candidates and qualified. Their OMR sheets were also tampered by Ringu to favour them,” he said.

“At this stage, the SIC is ascertaining how many candidates paid money or benefitted unduly through malpractices and hence, we refrain from giving a number as of now,” he said.

He said that the three arrested persons – Kapter Ringu, Mongam Basar and Khem Raj – are still in police custody. However, Senia Bagang has been granted bail by the court on the ground that she is a feeding mother to a five-month-old baby, but after imposing strict conditions while granting bail. Tania was granted bail by the court on Thursday because of a preexisting severe medical condition,” he said.

The SIC has also seized electronic evidence which are being processed in an appropriate manner besides freezing bank account of Ringu in connection with the case. The SIC is committed to continue its ongoing probe professionally based on evidence to unearth the truth.