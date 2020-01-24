Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 24 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Sick UP man seeks mercy killing

Sick UP man seeks mercy killing
January 24
12:11 2020
NET Bureau

A man bedridden for the past 12 years due to paralysis has requested the government to provide him aid for medical treatment or facilitate euthanasia for him, claiming that he did not have anyone to look after him.

Jagdish Jatov, who suffered a paralysis stroke 12 years ago claimed that he has not received any support from the government and has nobody to look after him.

Banda District Administration, however, said that he couldn’t avail of any facilities due to the absence of required documents.

“He doesn’t have any documents so he couldn’t avail any government facility. SDM has sent the form to make his voter id card and as soon as his voter id is ready, we will make his Aadhaar card and disability certificate. Then, he will be able to avail all the facilities”, Hira Lal, District Magistrate Banda told reporters.

Source: Deccan Chronicle

