Sigar Military Station Flags Off 79 Youths for Army Recruitment Rally at Likabali

NET Bureau

The Sigar Military Station of Indian Army based at Sigar under Mebo Sub-Division in East Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh has flagged of 7 youths from East Siang, Papum Pare and other peripheral districts Army to take participation in the recruitment rally being held at Likabali from January 11 (Friday) to January 17 ( Thursday) 2019.

The interested local youths were imparted pre-recruitment trainings for around a month by Sigar Military Station and then flagged off today morning at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat general ground by Tatdo Borang, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Pasighat in the presence of Commander of Sigar Military Station, other army officials and executive members of a local NGO named AAUN Foundation which has been consecutively organizing pre recruitment rallies for local youths and this time is their 4th round of training. As per army officials of Military Station Sigar and AAUN Foundation, already total of 26 local youths were recruited in the Indian Army with the help of Sigar Military station which has been imparting pre-recruitment trainings for interested local youths with free of cost.

While flagging off the youths ADC Tatdo Borang said that, the local youths must avail the free pre recruitment trainings and ensure their success in getting into the Indian Army. Borang also lauded the noble efforts of Sigar Military Station and AAUN Foundation for initiating such a platform for local youths which maximizes the chances of local youths getting recruited into Indian Army.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Sigar Military Station along with AAUN Foundation has assured more such initiative for the local youths. The Army and AAUN Foundation have appealed all the local youths of the state to take good advantage of the pre-recruitment rallies being offered by both Army and the NGO.

It is worth referring here that, recognizing the good effort Sigar Military Station, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brig. (Dr.)B.D. Mishra, (Retd) awarded commendation medals to the team of recruitment rally from Sigar Military Station.

With Governor’s such recognition and emphasizing on recruitment of more youths from Arunachal Pradesh into Indian Army, many more youths of this frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh are likely to get better chances to join Indian Army in days to come.

With patriotism and nationalism as birth qualities of this Himayalan state, Governor’s repeated pursuance to central government over relaxation of strict criteria/recruitment rules for Arunachal youths is a healthy betting from his side which will not only be a big help to the Arunachal government toward solving employment issues, but it will also ensure a good and perfect win to New Delhi’s concern toward North-Eastern theatre facing China which has been occasionally claiming Arunachal Pradesh as their territory.