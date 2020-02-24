Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 24 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Signature Award for toppers of IIM Shillong

Signature Award for toppers of IIM Shillong
February 24
12:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Web Desk

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), in association with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), will be awarding “Signature Award’ to each year’s topper of the two-year PGP flagship program.

The topper will receive the ICSI Signature Award alongwith a certificate.

ICSI will hand over the award through its North Eastern chapter EIRO. The award will be presented during the annual convocation of IIM Shillong.

Moreover, IIM Shillong is expected to send a report to the ICSI through its North Eastern chapter giving full details of the student, including copies of mark sheet, pass certificate, etc.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.