Signature Award for toppers of IIM Shillong

NET Web Desk

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), in association with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), will be awarding “Signature Award’ to each year’s topper of the two-year PGP flagship program.

The topper will receive the ICSI Signature Award alongwith a certificate.

ICSI will hand over the award through its North Eastern chapter EIRO. The award will be presented during the annual convocation of IIM Shillong.

Moreover, IIM Shillong is expected to send a report to the ICSI through its North Eastern chapter giving full details of the student, including copies of mark sheet, pass certificate, etc.