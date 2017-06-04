Significant Changes in Northeast Since 2014: Sarbananda Sonowal

Significant development has taken place in the northeastern region in the three years since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government came to power at the Centre, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in Agartala on Saturday.

“Earlier the region was neglected. But after the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office three years ago, significant changes in developmental sectors have taken place,” he told reporters. “The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government accorded top priority to the development of the northeast. Modi has asked all the ministries to undertake faster growth in these states,” said Sonowal who came in Agartala on Saturday to inaugurated the MODI (Making of Developed India) festival at Santir Bazar in southern Tripura.

He claimed that development is quite visible in health, education and agricultural sectors in Assam ever since the BJP came to power a year ago, adding that thousands of youths either got jobs or were self-employed due to numerous schemes and projects. Also claiming that the BJP will come to power in the next year’s assembly elections in Tripura, he said the ruling Left parties have completely failed to deliver the goods.

“Corruption in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme and other developmental sectors, atrocities on women, growing unemployment, deprivation of government employees and mis-governance are growing in the 24-year rule of the Left.

“Tripura can be a global hub of tourism. There are enormous opportunities to develop the state. But due to Left Front’s lack of vision and sincerity, the state remains backward and people are sufferings,” Sonowal said.

-IANS