Mon, 02 Sep 2019

Northeast Today

Sikhs people launch protest outside Pakistan embassy against forced conversions

Sikhs people launch protest outside Pakistan embassy against forced conversions
September 02
15:37 2019
NET Bureau

A group of members of the Sikh community launched a massive protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and were seen burning effigies to protest against the forced conversion of Sikh girls in Pakistan.

The protesters are also demanding protection of the Sikh families residing in Pakistan amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Sikh community members were trying to submit a memorandum at the Pakistan High Commission when they were stopped. This irked the Sikhs who launched violent protests near the premises of the Pakistan embassy.

Source: India Today

0 Comments

0 Comments

