Sikkim: 52 employees removed from Gangtok Smart City project

NET Bureau

Fifty-two employees said to be in excess to the requirements, have been removed from the Gangtok Smart City project with the administration claiming such action was necessary to meet the office expenses.

The group of the terminated employees on Sunday held a press conference claiming that they have been unfairly discharged from their posts and sought reinstatement till the period of Gangtok Smart City project. They have been served with official orders to leave their jobs by September 6 with the management, as per the group, claiming ‘fund crisis’.

The sacked employees held the posts of supervisors, office attendants, and office assistants.

Speaking to media, the group maintained that they were not given prior notice before being served with the termination letter earlier this week.

“It was on August 7 after office hours that we received a message stating that the chief executive officer (CEO) would like to hold a meeting with all employees.

He arrived at around 7 pm and started calling the employees one by one. We were made to sign the register first and then served us with the office order terminating our jobs,” said the group.

The group claimed that queries were made by on whose recommendations they were appointed after the new CEO took charge of his office.

“We do not know what politics is going on but we want the new government to look into the matter as we have been victimized and facing injustice. We are confident that Chief Minister P.S. Golay and the new government will give justice to us. We are not demanding for salary hike or regularization. We only want our jobs back and in the same posts,” said the group members.

Source: Sikkim Express