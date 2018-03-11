Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 11 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Sikkim Assembly Passes Budget for 2018-19

Sikkim Assembly Passes Budget for 2018-19
March 11
11:14 2018
Sikkim Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed the Rs 7132.59 crore budget for the year 2018-19 and the Sikkimese Appropriation
Bill, Bill No.3 of 2018.

The budget was passed unanimously after Speaker KN Rai put it to vote four days after the Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling presented it on the inaugural day of the budget session.

The House later passed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, Bill No. 3 of 2018, that authorises the state government to set money aside for specific spending.

The members also passed budgetary demands of various departments. The Speaker later adjourned the house sine die.

-PTI

Sikkim AssemblySikkim legislative Assembly
Entertainment

