Sikkim Assembly Passes State GST Bill

Sikkim Legislative Assembly passed the Sikkim Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill. Two other Bills, the Sikkim Official Languages (Amendment) Bill and the Sikkim Panchayat (Amendment) Bill were passed by the House. All the three Bills were placed in the House by the Chief Minister and also the Leader of the House, Pawan Chamling.

In his reply to a few points raised on the Panchayat (Amendment) Bill by MLA Kunga Nima Lepcha, Pawan Chamling welcomed the MLA’s suggestion to make the Gram Sabhas more inclusive and also informed that the Government will take up enhancement of the allowances of the Panchayats after the Panchayat elections later in the year. The Chief Minister maintained that the Panchayat (Amendment) Bill will further strengthen the Panchayati Raj Institution in the State, thereby giving more power and responsibility to the Panchayats.

The Chief Minister in his valedictory remarks, thanked the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Ministers, MLAs, Officers and everyone involved for making the two days Assembly Session a success. He said he was certain that the three Bills passed by the House will benefit the people of Sikkim in the coming years. The Chief Minister also elaborated on each of the Bill and explained how they would benefit the people of Sikkim.

He urged the Members of the House and Government Officers to ensure rightful implementation of the Bills for the overall benefit of the people of Sikkim. Chamling also made a few key announcements on the floor of the House. He announced the enhancement of old age pension for age categories between 60-70 years, 70-80 years and 80 years and above. Likewise, he announced the enhancement of unmarried pension, social pension/bhatta, and pension for physically challenged. He informed that these will be implemented from 1st of July 2017.

The Chief Minister also announced that the daily wage of the working class will be enhanced to Rs. 300 from the 1st of July, 2017.

He also informed that the Government would be distributing welfare items and grants to beneficiaries from the 4th of June onwards in all the four districts of Sikkim.

Speaking on the State’s pending issues with the Central Government, the Chief Minister reassured that they are under consideration, and expressed hope that all the demands of the people will be fulfilled by the Government of India. He called upon the Members of the House to work collectively to maintain the peace and tranquility of the State and to keep Sikkim’s interest in the forefront. In the end, the Chief Minister extended his congratulations to the newly elected Member of the House D.R. Thapa and wished him a long and illustrious career.

Speaker of the House, K.N. Rai, in his valedictory remarks, thanked the Leader of the House and all the Members for participating in the proceedings of the House in the two-days Assembly session. He thanked the State Administration, the Secretary, officers and staff of the Assembly Secretariat and everybody involved in making the session a successful one. He expressed hope that the Bills passed by the House will go a long way in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Sikkim and will take the State to new heights of development.

Earlier the Speaker announced the Election and Nomination of the Members of Assembly Committees for the Financial Year 2017-18. Bek Bahadur Rai as the Chairperson for Committee on Public Accounts with D.R.Thapa and Sonam Lama as the members. Chandra Maya Subba as the Chairperson for Committee on Estimates with Kunga Nima Lepcha and R.N.Chamling as the members.

The following members were also nominated by the Speaker:

1. Committee on Government Assurances: Ugen Nedup Bhutia as the Chairperson with D.N.Sherpa as the member.

2. Committee on Rules: Speaker as the Ex-officio Chairman with Hemendra Adhikari and Karma Sonam Lepcha as the members.

3. Committee on Library: Deputy Speaker Sonam Gyatso Lepcha as the Ex-officio Chairman with Sonam Dadul Bhutia as the member.

4. Committee on House: Tilu Gurung as the Chairperson with Timothy William Basnett and Shyam Pradhan as members.

5. Committee on Privileges: Mechung Bhutia as the Chairperson and Pintso Choppel as the member.

The Speaker also nominated the Panel of Chairmen/Chairperson for the Financial Year 2017-18. The Members of the committee are Kunga Nima Lepcha, Hemendra Adhikari and Tilu Gurung. Further the Speaker also presented the Annual Report of the Sikkim State Electricity Regulation Commission for the year 2015-16. Later the House was adjourned sine-die