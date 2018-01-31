Sikkim Assembly Passes Two Bills

The Sikkim Assembly on Tuesday passed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2018 and the second supplementary demands for grants of Rs 408.96 crore in the financial year 2017-18.

The House passed the bills by voice vote after the Deputy Speaker Sonam Gyatso Lepcha, presiding over the two-day special session in the absence of the indisposed speaker Kedar Nath Rai, had put the two proposals for passage by the members of the House.

Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who holds the charge of finance department, had yesterday introduced the second supplementary demands for grants of Rs 408.96 crore in the financial year 2017-2018 in the House.

The second supplementary demands for grants of Rs 408.96 crore will meet additional revenue and capital expenditure of 43 departments.

The passage of the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2018 authorises the state goverment to withdraw the said amount from the Consolidated Fund of the state of Sikkim.

