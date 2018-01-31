Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 31 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Sikkim Assembly Passes Two Bills

Sikkim Assembly Passes Two Bills
January 31
11:20 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Sikkim Assembly on Tuesday passed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2018 and the second supplementary demands for grants of Rs 408.96 crore in the financial year 2017-18.

The House passed the bills by voice vote after the Deputy Speaker Sonam Gyatso Lepcha, presiding over the two-day special session in the absence of the indisposed speaker Kedar Nath Rai, had put the two proposals for passage by the members of the House.

Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who holds the charge of finance department, had yesterday introduced the second supplementary demands for grants of Rs 408.96 crore in the financial year 2017-2018 in the House.

The second supplementary demands for grants of Rs 408.96 crore will meet additional revenue and capital expenditure of 43 departments.

The passage of the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2018 authorises the state goverment to withdraw the said amount from the Consolidated Fund of the state of Sikkim.

-PTI

Tags
Sikkim Appropriation BillSikkim Assembly
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.