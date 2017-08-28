Sikkim Assembly Pays Tribute to NB Bhandari, KN Pulger, Rishang Keishing

The Sixth Session of the 9th Assembly of Sikkim Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday with the introduction of the First Supplementary Demands for Grants 2017-18 and Introduction of Bills on the floor of the House.

Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, also the Minister-in-Charge of Finance, Revenue and Expenditure Department, presented the First Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2017-18. The Chief Minister also presented the Demands for Excess Grants/Appropriation for Expenditure of the Government relating to the Financial Year 2010-11.

The discussion and voting on the above two Demands would take place in the subsequent sitting of the Assembly on Tuesday. In the Legislative Business, several Bills were introduced on the floor of the House. G.M. Gurung, Minister-in-Charge of Cultural Affairs & Heritage Department introduced the Sikkim Public Records Bill.

T.W. Lepcha, Minister-in-Charge of Forest E&WL Department introduced the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Sikkim Amendment) Bill. Somnath Poudyal, Minister-in-Charge of Animal Husbandry, Livestock Fisheries & Veterinary Services Department introduced the Sikkim Preservation of Rabies-Free State Bill.

Pawan Chamling introduced the Sikkim Online Gaming (Regulation) Amendment Bill. Somnath Poudyal, Minister-in-Charge of Animal Husbandry, Livestock, Fisheries and Veterinary Services Department introduced the Sikkim Prevention of Cow Slaughter Bill. R.B. Subba, Minister-In-Charge of Human Resource Development Department introduced the Tashi Namgyal Academy Board (Amendment) Bill.

Somnath Poudyal, Minister-in-Charge of Animal Husbandry, Livestock, Fisheries and Veterinary Services Department introduced the Sikkim(Livestock and Livestock Products Control) Amendment Bill. A.K. Ghatani, Minister-In-Charge of Health Care Human Services & Family Welfare Department introduced the Sikkim Anti Drugs (Amendment) Bill.

The discussion and voting on all the above Bills will take place on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Session began with the Speaker K.N. Rai reading the Obituary References on the demise of N.B. Bhandari, Former Chief Minister of Sikkim, K.N. Pulger, Former Rajya Sabha Member from Sikkim nd Rishang Keishing, Former Chief Minister of Manipur.

Leader of the House, Pawan Chamling, in his obituary reference paid tribute to N.B. Bhandari, K.N. Pulger and Rishang Keishing. The obituary reference was also participated by R.B. Subba and MLA K.N. Lepcha. Members of the House observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

In the question hour that followed, Minister-In-Charge Horticulture & Cash Crops Development Department, in a question raised by MLA K.N. Lepcha, replied that the information telecast recently by National News Channel Aaj Tak and published in Aajtak Blog on Sikkim producing 8000 crores ton organic vegetables annually is not true. He added that the surplus organic product of Sikkim is marketed within the State and neighbouring domestic markets and that there is no revenue generation through foreign exchange.

In another question raised by MLA R.N. Chamling regarding man-animal conflict in the fringe areas surrounding Wild Life Sanctuaries in the State, T.W. Lepcha clarified that the scheme ‘Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats’ is being implemented by the State Government, the main objective of which is enrichment of forest habitats, to make forests self sufficient for wild animals and prevent them from moving out of their habitats.

He further informed that fences have been provided cages are deployed, trenches are dug, and vegetative fences and dry walls have been erected to address the issue. Further, Ex-Gratia payment is dispensed to people affected by wildlife on revised rates of 2017, he informed.