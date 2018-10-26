Sikkim Chess Players Felicitated

NET Bureau

Sikkim Chess Association has felicitated its players in Gangtok on Thursday for their outstanding performances in two recent chess tournaments held outside the State . SCA executive members congratulated the state team players on winning trophies, medal and laurels for the State.

A five-member SCA team participated in Rautahat International Open Chess Tournament 2018 held from October 8 to 12 at Rautahat in Nepal.

In the tournament, Thendup Tamang stood second and received the cash prize of Rs 40,000, Rahul Gurung finished third and awarded with cash prize of Rs 30,000 and Rohit Gurung in the 7th position and bagged the cash prize of Rs 20,000.

Bhoj Bahadru Chettri won the first prize in Best Elo Rating 1400-1599 category and Rick Gupta stood on the third position in U-15 category.

The same five-member SCA team also participated in Jalpalguri Chess Festival 2018 Open Rapid Tournament held from October 21 to 23 at Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. In the tournament, Thendup Tamang again stood second, Rahul Gurung was fourth and Rohit Gurung finished 10th. Rick Gupta stood ninth in the U-15 category of the tournament.

SCA general secretary Mahendra Dhakal appreciated their performance in these tournaments and further expressed best wishes for upcoming chess tournaments. He expressed his satisfaction with the team performance and further encouraged the State players to continue with their practice and hard work to keep the name of Sikkim on the top in upcoming national tournaments.

SCA players have been preparing for upcoming U-19 National Chess Tournament to be held from November 28 to December 6 at New Delhi and Senior National Chess Tournament to be held in December at Jammu.

SOURCE: The Echo of India