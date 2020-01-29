Sikkim Chief Secy reviews coronavirus threat perception

NET Bureau

Sikkim Chief Secretary SC Gupta on Tuesday discussed the State’s preparedness with regard to fighting any possible outbreak of the coronavirus in a meeting in Gangtok.

The meeting was attended by State DGP A Shankar Rao, Principal Secretary of the Health Department, K Shreenivasulu, and heads of other departments including Transport, Commerce and Industries, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Animal Husbandry, Information and Public Relations, representatives of the Travel Agents Association of Sikkim, Sikkim Hotels and Restaurant Association, Drivers’ Association and other stakeholders.

Gupta, in his address, said that the meeting was convened to discuss preventive measures and exercise caution against any suspected case of coronavirus, and to assess the preparedness for prevention of any outbreak. He urged the heads of all departments and other stakeholders to be alert and work in close coordination.

Principal Director of Health, Dr PT Bhutia gave a briefing on the current status of the coronavirus and countries affected by it, and also highlighted the precautionary measures already in place under the supervision of the State Health Department, especially in the border areas of Rangpo and Singtam, and parts of West Sikkim. He also laid down the do’s and dont’s for effective prevention of the disease.

Dr Bhutia reiterated that there was no need to panic as the virus has not entered India so far. He, however, maintained that any symptoms of coronavirus such as running nose, severe cold and cough, should immediately be reported to the nearest health facility.

All heads of departments, including the DGP, spoke on their responsibilities in spreading awareness and disseminating information in their respective sectors.

Source: The Assam Tribune