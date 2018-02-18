Sikkim CM Demands Quota for Limboos, Tamangs in Assembly

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and demanded reservation of seats in the Assembly for Limboo and Tamang communities, an office release said.

The issue of reservation of seats for Limboos and Tamangs jointly comprising nearly 33 per cent of Sikkim’s population has been hanging fire for a decade or so. Chamling, who heads the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front, had promised to get reservation for Limboos and Tamangs during two Assembly polls, but failed to get it fulfilled.

The chief minister also urged the prime minister and the Union home minister to allow the 17th Gyalwa Karmapa, Ogyen Thrinley Dorje, to visit Sikkim. 17th Karmapa is the head of the 900 year old Karma Kagyu Lineage, a school of Tibetan Buddhism.

The demand for permission to Karmapa to visit Sikkim has been a raging issue with Tibetan Buddhist monks for years, but the Centre did not allow the spiritual leader to do so keeping in mind the Sino-India relations.

Both the Prime Minister and Home Minister appreciated the demands made by the chief minister and gave positive response to it, the release said.

-PTI