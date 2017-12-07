Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 07 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Sikkim CM Greets All on the Occasion of Barahimizong Festival

Sikkim CM Greets All on the Occasion of Barahimizong Festival
December 07
11:49 2017
Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and his wife Tika Maya Chamling have extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim, particularly the Mangar community on the auspicious occasion of Barahimizong festival.

Barahimizong is celebrated every year on the fifth day of Mangar Purnima, which usually falls in the month of December. People from the Mangar community on this day, dress up in their traditional attire and pay reverence to their forefathers and kuldevtaas by performing various religious rituals and rites normally on their ancestral lands.

The Chief Minister has said in his message,“I pray and wish that the festival showers prosperity and brings out the goodness in each and every one, strengthening the bond of love and family.’’

“Festivals such as Barahimizong also showcases our unique customs and tradition and we should all work towards promotion of this rich cultural ethos that Sikkim and the Sikkimese people are endowed with” ,the Chief Minister concluded.

Barahimizong festivalMangar community
0 Comments

0 Comments

