Sikkim CM Greets People on the Occasion of Saga Dawa

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and his wife Tika Maya Chamling on Tuesday have extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Saga Dawa.

Saga Dawa is believed to be the ‘month of merits’. ‘Dawa’ means ‘month’ in Tibetan, and ‘Saga’ or ‘Saka’ is the name of a star prominent in the sky during the fourth lunar month of the Tibetan calendar when Saga Dawa is observed. Saga Dawa, which falls on the full moon day of the 4th month of the Buddhist lunar calendar, is celebrated as a tribute to the life of Lord Buddha.

Considered as the holiest of all the Buddhist festivals, it is believed that good deeds done during this period get multiplied. Also known as the ‘Triple Blessed Festival’, the day commemorates three events that took place in different years of the life of Lord Buddha- birth, enlightenment and death and attaining nirvana.

Therefore, during the month of Saga Dawa, Buddhists indulge in different meritorious acts, such as going on pilgrimage to sacred places, making offerings and donations to monasteries or to individual monks and nuns as well as lighting of butter lamps and abstaining from eating non-vegetarian food.

In Sikkim, Saga Dawa is a state holiday. A colourful procession of monks and devotees carrying holy texts, portraits and statues of Lord Buddha is taken out in Gangtok as well as in other towns and villages of the State. People gather in the streets to touch their heads with the holy scriptures in order to receive blessings. People visit monasteries, offer prayers, light butter lamps and make offerings.

The Chief Minister, in his greetings sayid, “I urge my fellow Sikkimese to follow the teachings of Lord Buddha about living a noble life, being kind and compassionate to all sentient beings and to devote themselves to the path of truth and righteousness , transcending caste, creed, gender, religion and nationality.”

The Chief Minister added “On this day, I call upon all my fellow Sikkimese brothers and sisters to strive on the path of truth and righteousness, as preached by the Sakyamuni.”