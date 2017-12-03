Sikkim CM Greets People on the Occasion of Teyongsi Sirijunga Sawan Tongnam

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling have extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state, particularly the Limboo community on the auspicious occasion of Teyongsi Sirijunga Sawan Tongnam.

In his message, the Chief Minister has stated that Teyongsi Sirijunga is remembered for his legendary role as a revivalist of age old traditional legacy of the Limboo community in the state.

It is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the harvesting month of “Mangsir”. The day-long celebrations commence with traditional puja ceremony, followed by Limboo folk dances and musical presentations. The main venue for the festival is “Yuma Mangkhim” (worship place for Limboos) located at Hee-Bermiok, ancient home for Teyongsi Sirijunga, in West Sikkim.

Teyongsi Sirijunga traveled extensively through remote regions, attempting to gather sources of Limboo knowledge and culture. He laid the foundation for a Limboo ethnic revival and was able to establish centres of Limboo cultural and religious learning in many places throughout the eastern Himalayan hills.

The Chief Minister has stated that this auspicious day is celebrated with reverence, dedication and fervour by the Limboo community.

“The people of the Limboo community owe a great deal to the renowned scholar for their reawakening with regard to their religion, language and script. I would like to appeal to the people of Sikkim to draw inspiration from the life and times of great personality like Sirijunga and incorporate the knowledge in their daily lives. It is also a day for us to recognize the importance and significance of preserving our culture and heritage for posterity”, the Chief Minister said.