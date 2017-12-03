Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 03 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Sikkim CM Greets People on the Occasion of Teyongsi Sirijunga Sawan Tongnam

Sikkim CM Greets People on the Occasion of Teyongsi Sirijunga Sawan Tongnam
December 03
10:45 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling have extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state, particularly the Limboo community on the auspicious occasion of Teyongsi Sirijunga Sawan Tongnam.

In his message, the Chief Minister has stated that Teyongsi Sirijunga is remembered for his legendary role as a revivalist of age old traditional legacy of the Limboo community in the state.

It is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the harvesting month of “Mangsir”. The day-long celebrations commence with traditional puja ceremony, followed by Limboo folk dances and musical presentations. The main venue for the festival is “Yuma Mangkhim” (worship place for Limboos) located at Hee-Bermiok, ancient home for Teyongsi Sirijunga, in West Sikkim.

Teyongsi Sirijunga traveled extensively through remote regions, attempting to gather sources of Limboo knowledge and culture. He laid the foundation for a Limboo ethnic revival and was able to establish centres of Limboo cultural and religious learning in many places throughout the eastern Himalayan hills.

The Chief Minister has stated that this auspicious day is celebrated with reverence, dedication and fervour by the Limboo community.

“The people of the Limboo community owe a great deal to the renowned scholar for their reawakening with regard to their religion, language and script. I would like to appeal to the people of Sikkim to draw inspiration from the life and times of great personality like Sirijunga and incorporate the knowledge in their daily lives. It is also a day for us to recognize the importance and significance of preserving our culture and heritage for posterity”, the Chief Minister said.

Tags
Limboo folk dancesSawan TongnamTeyongsi SirijungaTeyongsi Sirijunga Sawan TongnamYuma Mangkhim
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.