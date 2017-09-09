Sikkim CM Honored with One World Award 2017 in Germany

Sikkim chief Minister Pawan Chamling was honored for his exemplary work in the field of Organic farming on Friday at Legau in Germany on the occasion of the One World Festival.

The One World Award is presented every three years by Rapunzel and IFOAM – Organics International to people and initiatives that have an outstanding impact on the international organic movement and its ideas. This year the 5 winners were from India, Palestine, Azerbaijan, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and Germany.

The festive gala was attended by nearly 700 guests who had traveled into the Allgäu region from different countries from all over the world. They were honored for their achievements in the ecological, economic, social and cultural issues that stands for a positive and fair aspect of globalization.