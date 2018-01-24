Sikkim CM Inaugurates Jaivik Krishi Paryatan Mela at Yangang

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling inaugurated the two day long Jaivik Krishi Paryatan Mela (JKPM) organised by Yangang Tourism Development Committee (YTDC) at Yangang on Tuesday.

Addressing on the occasion, the Chief Minister spoke about the significance of the mela which is a platform wherein a plethora of informative activity is celebrated under one roof. He announced that the State Government will soon be releasing an achievement report detailing the various endeavours of the state government undertaken till date.

The Chief Minister spoke in brief about the Skywalk Project at Bhaleydhunga which will be developed soon and how this project will assist in boosting domestic and international tourist to visit Yangang. He also asserted that this project will open up various avenues of employment for the locals of the area.

Chamling encouraged the progressive farmers to tap maximum advantage through the Sikkim Organic Mission and aim to yield high quality produce. He called upon the farmers to diligently practice the concept of mixed agriculture. The Chief Minister updated that the state government will be providing with a vehicle in every constituency so that the fresh organic product from the rural areas can reach the marketplace. He emphasized that the agriculture and horticulture aspect in Sikkim should be self-sufficient and Self-reliant.

The Chief Minister implored to the youths of the state the imperative need to adopt various entrepreneurial start up skills under the State Government especially in the field of tourism, organic farming and lead the way in becoming a potential job provider rather then job seekers. The Chief Minister also divulged the government’s decision of developing a total number of one thousand tourist destination located all over the state and advocated the youths to take keen interest in diverse and thriving sectors of tourism namely peace, environment, pilgrimage, adventure, culture, village and home-stay tourism

He added that Sikkim will soon be declared as a Total Literacy State and encouraged the youths to utilize the various pro-student education schemes formulated by the State Government. He also spoke in brief about the establishment of Sikkim University in Yangang so as to facilitate better delivery of education System. Likewise, the CM underlined the importance of skill based education and urged the youths and students to imbibe a competitive nature therefore doing away with the notion of certificate based education. He also expounded the youths to inculcate themselves with ample knowledge in organic farming and aim to become innovative, creative and extremely environment friendly.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state government has consistently worked towards providing the basic essential needs for the benefit of the citizens. Chamling further enumerated about the various pension plans conceptualized by the State Government catering to different categories.

At the outset the Chief Minister along with the dignitaries inaugurated Nature Interpretation Centre under Tourism & Civil Aviation Department at Yangang Helipad Complex. The mela also offers a wide array of activities namely camping, paragliding, mountain biking, free CATCH check up and boating.