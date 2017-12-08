Sikkim CM Lays Foundation Stone for the Development of Magerzong

On the auspicious occasion of Barahimizong, Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling laid the Foundation Stone for the Development of Magerzong, a heritage site for the Manger Communities at Mangsari in West Sikkim.

Chamling addressed the congregation by extending gratitude towards the Manger Community for organizing such a national event at Mangsari. He acknowledged the active participation of all the Mangar Communities from Sikkim, Assam and West Bengal. Whilst speaking to the community he also mentioned that he has come to them to hear out and honor their demands. He gave the message to his Ministers, MLAs and Panchayats that as a part of the Government they should always keep a priority to serve the Old aged people of Sikkim in their respective areas.

The CM also highlighted that the project was an initiative to preserve and promote the Mangar Community in Sikkim making it an example in the country. He urged the people of the community to develop a sense of ownership for the upcoming development project while emphasizing the importance shown by the Government towards the Community regarding the introduction of Mangar Language in School Curriculum and appointment of Teaching Faculties in Schools.

The demands of the people of the Mangsari were also placed before the CM. Regarding the constructions of roads to the project area, he on the spot sanctioned and directed the concerned department to be motor able by the month of March 2018. The construction of the BAC Soreng building, Playground of Mangsari School and drinking water facilities in Mangsari area were sanctioned by the CM.

The CM was also felicitated by the All Sikkim Mangar Association for his support to the community and for the introduction of Mangar Language in the School curriculum as an act to promote and preserve the Mangar Language in Sikkim.