Sikkim CM Meets Affected Landowners of Teesta Stage IV Project

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who is on a two day visit in North Sikkim as part of Gram Swarajya Abhayan interacted with the affected landowners of Teesta Stage IV Power Project.

A delegate comprising of about one thousand people from Dzongu approached the Chief Minister requesting him to start the Stage IV project. The Chief Minister assured that the project would be implemented taking into consideration the aspirations and sentiments of the people. Gram Sabhas for Forest Rights Act has been conducted and other procedures for acquisition will be conducted in consultation with the people.

Speaking for the project the landowners said that some of them had opposed the project initially as they were not aware of the benefits of the project. But now having come to fully understand the benefits of a National Priority project the landowners had come forward to offer their lands as per the government norms.

The representatives of the landowners said that Hydro Power Projects is a clean source of energy and will bring in a window of opportunities and employment to the local people. The landowners reiterated that the said project will not dilute the rights of the local people as the present Government has taken many initiatives and had brought out enough legislations and notification protecting the rights culture and heritage of the people of Dzongu.