Sikkim CM Speaks for 90 Minutes at National Press Day Function

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling on Thursday stole the show at the National Press Day function speaking for 90 minutes during which he dwelt on issues ranging from the freedom of press to achievements of his government.

Chamling himself acknowledged the fact that he made a tad long speech for one and a half hour, but said he went with the flow seeing an audience comprising mediapersons and intellectuals. “I have spoken for one and a half hour, have nt I,” he said with a grin on his face at the end of his speech at the annual National Press Day function held at Chintan Bhawan.

The chief minister began by reminding the press that its freedom is not absolute, but have riders like responsibility and accountability which the mediapersons must abide by in day-to-day reporting.

“You (media) are fourth pillar of democracy for nothing … you too have similar duties like legislature, executive and judiciary, which are three other pillars of democracy,” Chamling said and urged the journalists to not only report in positive manner, but also refrain from sensationalizing an event which may lead to strife or civil war.

Like other pillars of our parliamentary democracy, media too should seek to serve the society and country, he said. On the issues confronting the border state, Chamling sought medias partnership in highlighting development of Sikkim under his 23 year-long government and highlight socio-economic issues afflicting the state like corruption, unemployment, reservation of assembly seats for Limbu-Tamang people.

Ruing that Sikkim does not get adequate coverage, he said that peace, security and crime-free life dont find space in the media, Chamling said and urged media to be a partner of the state government to promote the Himalayan state on national and international map.

Chamling also gave away various awards to five journalists for positive journalism and one journalist for rural reporting. He also announced to double the annual grant to Press Club of Sikkim from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from this year and hiked the cash award to journalists for positive reporting from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 from next year.

-PTI