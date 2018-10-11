Sikkim CM Stresses on Sustainable Development

NET Bureau

Inaugurating The Eastern & Northeastern Region Policy Dialogue on “Making Liveable Cities: Challenges and Way Forward” at Chintan Bhawan in Gangtok on Tuesday, Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling described Sikkim as the cleanest hill station and the most peaceful and the greenest state in the country.

Welcoming the gathering that includes scientists, experts, technocrats, architects and officials from different parts of the country, he said the initiative of a regional policy dialogue on “Making Liveable Cities” will greatly facilitate in finding solutions for making livable, sustainable cities in the north eastern and eastern regions.

He said the dialogue was significant in regards to the recently concluded conference on “Cities and Climate Change Science”, of the “Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change-IPCC”, held in Canada early this year.

“With globalisation and the growth in communication and improved accessibility to different means of livelihood villages were transforming to towns and towns developing into cities. This, in many ways, was straining the carrying capacity of urban townships and cities. It called for the need for framing effective policies and programmes to make growth sustainable in urban centres,” he said.

Chamling highlighted the need for a clear understanding of the rapidly altering urban scenario and its effect on the eco-system and stressed that rising consumerism, reckless use of natural resources and dependence on chemically grown food invited hazards to humans as well as the natural environment. Climate change and its issues must be addressed with utmost urgency. Mountains were increasingly being embedded with townships and cities which posed danger for the fragility of the mountains and that there was a grave necessity to balance development and an increasing population along with the protection of the eco-system in a sustainable manner.

He said the impact of urbanization on biodiversity was an issue of major concern. City planners and scientists must maintain long-term data on urban development and their impact on climate change.

The Chief Minister briefly outlined policies and programmes implemented by the Sikkim Government since early 1995 which had helped in mitigating potential risks that came with rapid development. Underlining the stresses brought on by the burgeoning tourism sector in Sikkim he said the Sikkim State Tourism Policy 2018 was framed towards ensuring sustainable and long term urban tourism. He highlighted the achievements of Sikkim like having distinction of being India’s first 100 per cent organic farming State, the cleanest state of India and being home to India’s 100th airport at Pakyong.

Organized by The Energy and Resources Institute(TERI) New Delhi, the dialogue was held primarily to bring together policy makers, academics and experts under one roof to discuss various challenges faced by broadening urban development and its hazards on the environment.

SOURCE: The Echo Of India