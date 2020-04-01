Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 01 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Sikkim CM takes stock of healthcare facilities, preparedness on COVID-19

Sikkim CM takes stock of healthcare facilities, preparedness on COVID-19
April 01
02:26 2020
Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang on Tuesday held a video conference with Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and District Medical Superintendent (DMS) of all districts at Samman Bhawan, Gangtok.

Mr Tamang took stock of healthcare facilities and preparedness on COVID-19 from the level of District Hospitals to primary health centres. He enquired about basic facilities including medical supplies, personal protective equipments and manpower status at all facilities.

The medical teams communicated the challenges faced which have been forwarded to the health department.

The chief minister directed Chief Medical Officers and District Medical Superintendents to maintain adequate stock of medicines and ensure that people should not face difficulties in availing of healthcare facilities and services.

Mr Tamang assured cooperation from the government and asked everyone to perform their duty diligently.

State Health Minister Dr. M.K. Sharma, and administrative and health officials also participated in the video conference.

Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba has sanctioned one crore rupees from MPLADS for procurement of medical equipment to fight COVID-19 in the state.

Source: New On Air

