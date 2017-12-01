Sikkim CM Urges Raju to Make Pakyong Airport Operational at the Earliest

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling met Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati in Gangtok on Thursday.

The Union Minister expressed his happiness on his visit to the state and said that the Government of India was focused on connecting all the small states with the rest of the country.

The Chief Minister thanked him for all the help being extended and apprised him on the importance of the airport as a means of connectivity for the people of Sikkim and also from defense point of view.

As Airport Authority of India is solely responsible for the construction, function and maintenance of the Pakyong Airport, the Chief Minister asked him to look into the matter related to making payments against the damages and compensations to the affected people surrounding the airport locality. He also requested the Union Minister to make the airport operational at the earliest.

Chief Secretary of Sikkim AK Shrivastava said that this was a historical moment to the Sikkimese people as they were finally getting an airport and getting connected to the mainland. He also touched upon few issues concerning the Pakyong Airport and apprised the House about the same.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Usha Padhee also showed a small presentation on the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) and talked about the main objectives, issues and optional routes of the airport. She said that main groundwork and clearances were in place and thanked the State Government for its cooperation and support.

A detail presentation of the Pakyong airport was also presented by Member Planning, Airports Authority of India Sudhir Raheja.