Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 08 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Sikkim CM’s Younger Brother Assails SDF Rule, Floats New Party

Sikkim CM’s Younger Brother Assails SDF Rule, Floats New Party
December 08
11:28 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling’s younger brother Rup Narayan Chamling on Thursday flayed the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government’s performance and announced formation of a new political party.

R N Chamling floated a new party called Sikkim Rajya Manch at a public meeting at Sribadam in West Sikkim and said his outfit will strive to work for change of both the government as well as the system.

“The SDF has failed to deliver goods to the people during its 23 years’ uninterrupted rule since 1994,” he said. The younger brother had won assembly by-polls from Rangang-Yangyan seat which which was vacated by the chief minister in 2014 as he had won from two seats.

“Sikkim and Sikkimese people’s interests will be the core agenda of his party if elected to power,” the 49 year-old MLA said.

Chamling junior also came down hard on his elder brother alleging that the chief minister was surrounded by chamchas (sycophants) and those with moneybags.

The Chief Minister has “failed” to usher in development in Sikkim despite ruling the state for 23 years, he alleged and cited unemployment as a major problem in the border state.

Seeking to woo the youths, R N Chamling said that the doors of his party will always remain open for younger generation.

-PTI

Tags
GangtokR N ChamlingSikkim Rajya Manch
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.