Sikkim CM’s Younger Brother Assails SDF Rule, Floats New Party

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling’s younger brother Rup Narayan Chamling on Thursday flayed the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government’s performance and announced formation of a new political party.

R N Chamling floated a new party called Sikkim Rajya Manch at a public meeting at Sribadam in West Sikkim and said his outfit will strive to work for change of both the government as well as the system.

“The SDF has failed to deliver goods to the people during its 23 years’ uninterrupted rule since 1994,” he said. The younger brother had won assembly by-polls from Rangang-Yangyan seat which which was vacated by the chief minister in 2014 as he had won from two seats.

“Sikkim and Sikkimese people’s interests will be the core agenda of his party if elected to power,” the 49 year-old MLA said.

Chamling junior also came down hard on his elder brother alleging that the chief minister was surrounded by chamchas (sycophants) and those with moneybags.

The Chief Minister has “failed” to usher in development in Sikkim despite ruling the state for 23 years, he alleged and cited unemployment as a major problem in the border state.

Seeking to woo the youths, R N Chamling said that the doors of his party will always remain open for younger generation.

