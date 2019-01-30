Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 30 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Sikkim Girl in National Declamation Contest

Sikkim Girl in National Declamation Contest
January 30
16:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

18-year-old Reema Gurung from Yuksom in West Sikkim represented Sikkim in the National Declamation Contest held in New Delhi. 

A student of class XII at Senior Secondary School in Yuksom she cleared the block, district and state level competition.

She presented a talk on ” Patriotism and Nation Building” held kn Jan 24- 25 in New Delhi.

The event was organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan under Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs. 

Minister of state of I & B Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was the chief guest. 

Reems is a daughter of KB and Rupa Gurung. 

She was accompanied by her elder brother Reshap Gurung who also represented Sikkim in National Level Science Seminar.

 

Source: Sikkim Chronicle

Image Source: Sikkim Chronicle

Tags
National Declamation Contestsikkim
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.