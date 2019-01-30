Sikkim Girl in National Declamation Contest

NET Bureau

18-year-old Reema Gurung from Yuksom in West Sikkim represented Sikkim in the National Declamation Contest held in New Delhi.



A student of class XII at Senior Secondary School in Yuksom she cleared the block, district and state level competition.



She presented a talk on ” Patriotism and Nation Building” held kn Jan 24- 25 in New Delhi.



The event was organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan under Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.



Minister of state of I & B Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was the chief guest.



Reems is a daughter of KB and Rupa Gurung.



She was accompanied by her elder brother Reshap Gurung who also represented Sikkim in National Level Science Seminar.

Source: Sikkim Chronicle

Image Source: Sikkim Chronicle