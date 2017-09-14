Thu, 14 Sep 2017

Sikkim Girl to Represent India at World Kickboxing Championships

Sushmita Rai, the Karate girl of Sikkim will be representing India in upcoming WAKO World Kickboxing Championships, 2017, which will held at Budapest, Hungary from November 3 to 12.

Born and brought up in small Bhasmey village under West Pendam constituency of East Sikkim, Sushmita came to the limelight after winning silver medal in the WAKO Asian Kickboxing Championship, 2015, and bronze medal at the World Martial Arts Masterships in 2016.

Recently, she bagged two Gold medals in WAKO National Kickboxing Championship, 2017 which was held at Raipur. The Championship covered under the event of point fight and light contact under below 55 KG category.

For her achievement in the field of sports, Sushmita has also been awarded with Hamro Gaurav Award’.

