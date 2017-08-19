Sikkim Girl Working with a Private Airlines Hangs Herself in Jaipur

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her rented accommodation in Saraswati Colony in Jaipur, the police said on Friday.

Pavitra Shetri from Gangtok in Sikkim was an employee of a company that provided its services at the Jaipur International Airport, the Jawahar Circle Police said, adding that she was found hanging from the fan by her landlord.

The body has been kept at the mortuary and her family members have been informed, they said.

The post mortem will be conducted after family members reach Jaipur, the police said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, they said.

-PTI