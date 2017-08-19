Sat, 19 Aug 2017

Northeast Today

Sikkim Girl Working with a Private Airlines Hangs Herself in Jaipur

Sikkim Girl Working with a Private Airlines Hangs Herself in Jaipur
August 19
11:50 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her rented accommodation in Saraswati Colony in Jaipur, the police said on Friday.

Pavitra Shetri from Gangtok in Sikkim was an employee of a company that provided its services at the Jaipur International Airport, the Jawahar Circle Police said, adding that she was found hanging from the fan by her landlord.

The body has been kept at the mortuary and her family members have been informed, they said.

The post mortem will be conducted after family members reach Jaipur, the police said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, they said.

-PTI

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.