Thu, 17 May 2018

Northeast Today

Sikkim Government Honours Journalists

May 17
11:22 2018
Sikkim government on Wednesday felicitated veteran journalists CD Rai, Samiran Chhetri Priyadarshi, Santosh Nirash and Amalendu Kundu with “Kashiraj Pradhan Lifetime Journalism Award” in Gangtok.

Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and Governor Shriniwas Patil handed over the awards during a gala event at Chintan Bhawan. All the journalists have been working in this profession for over 25 years.

This is the first time that the state has instituted such an award for journalism.

Sikkim observes May 16 as the State Day. In its 43rd year after becoming a part of India in 1975, the day is marked by honouring various people from all walks of life, including farmers, young entrepreneurs, former bureaucrats and educators who played a pivotal role in shaping up the state.

As many as 68 farmers were honoured for taking forward the state’s organic-mission. The state also recognised young entrepreneurs and those who have made it to Civil Services from Sikkim.

Chamling, who now holds the distinction of being the longest serving Chief Minister of the country (24 years), congratulated the winners.

-IANS

