Thu, 31 May 2018

Northeast Today

Sikkim Governor Felicitates Nomad Shepherd Kalden Singhi

Sikkim Governor Felicitates Nomad Shepherd Kalden Singhi
May 31
11:35 2018
Sikkim Governor Shriniwas Patil felicitated the only Nomad Shepherd of North Sikkim Kalden Singhi on Wednesday. He also gifted him a book on Guru Padmasambhava and asked about his welfare. This was in addition to a letter of appreciation sent earlier.

Singhi was recently awarded the India Biodiversity Award on International Day for Biological Diversity on 22 May 2018 for shepherding the last flock of Tibetan Highland Sheep (also known as ‘Luk’ or ‘Bhyanglung’) in Sikkim’s trans-Himalayan cold desert.

The Award for Conservation of Domesticated Species was presented to him by the Ministry of Forests, Environment, Govt. of India, National Biodiversity Authority and UNDP at a national celebration held this year at Hyderabad. He was nominated for the same by Sikkim Biodiversity Board (SBB) which has its headquarters in the Forest, Environment and Wildlife Management Department (FEWMD), and whose members include among others the Animal Husbandry, Livestock, Fisheries and Veterinary Services Department (AHLFVSD) of the Government of Sikkim. Last year Singhi was awarded Breed Conservation Award by ICAR-NBAGR at Karnal, Haryana.

Green Circle (GC), the Environment Group of Sikkim warmly appreciates the kind gesture accorded to Kalden Singhi by the Governor, as it would go a long way in easing some of the hardships endured in maintaining his last flock.

