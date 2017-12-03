Sikkim Governor Launches National Armed Forces Flag Day Fund Campaign

Sikkim Governor Sriniwas Patil launched the National Armed Forces Flag Day Fund Campaign for the year of 2017-2018 at Ashirvad Bhawan in Gangtok on Saturday.

Launching the campaign, Patil asked everyone to make generous donations for the Armed Forces Flag Day fund by accepting Flag Day stickers etc. The campaign aims to increase contributions to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund which will be used to support disabled ex-servicemen, war widows, children of martyrs and other such beneficiaries. Voluntary donations are being collected as a token of respect for their contribution to the nation.

Governor stressed the need to significantly enlarge the corpus of the Flag Day fund to enhance the welfare of our valiant soldiers, airmen and sailors in recognition of the sacrifices made together to safeguard the honor, glory, and safety of the Motherland India. “The patriotism, dedication, sacrifices and love displayed by the Armed forces in India is of the highest order and we should respect their love and dedication” Governor said.

Armed Forces Flag Day is observed on December 7 every year to pay homage to the valiant soldier who lost their life fighting for the sake of the country.

Further Patil emphasized the importance of mobilizing larger resources and observed that this Flag Day needs to be made a very important event And dedicate it towards the ex-service personnel and their families.

“Many brave and gallant heroes from the Armed Forces have laid down their lives in the service of the country. It’s the collective duty of every citizen of our country to ensure rehabilitation and welfare of the dependents of our brave martyrs and disabled personnel. The Flag Day gives us an opportunity to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. I urge everyone to come forward and be part of it and donate whole heartedly” said the Governor.

During the programme, Governor felicitated 52 different organization (companies) and individuals who have volunteered and worked selflessly during the Armed Forces Flag Day collection drive in the state.

Earlier, Secretary of Rajya Sainik Board, Col. (Rtd.) D. N Bhutia informed that last year Rajya Sainik Board collected Rs. 8, 98, 320 and this time board made target of Rs. 10 lac.