Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 12 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Sikkim Governor meets PM Modi

Sikkim Governor meets PM Modi
February 12
04:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s office in New Delhi.

It was a courtesy call by the Governor who apprised the Prime Minister of various issues concerning the development of Sikkim.
The Governor sought the Centre’s continuous patronage and support towards meeting Sikkim’s specific development goals.

Earlier on the day, the Governor made a courtesy visit to senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani at his residence and enquired about his health.

He wished good health and long life to Advani during the meeting.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.