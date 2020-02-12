Sikkim Governor meets PM Modi

NET Bureau

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s office in New Delhi.

It was a courtesy call by the Governor who apprised the Prime Minister of various issues concerning the development of Sikkim.

The Governor sought the Centre’s continuous patronage and support towards meeting Sikkim’s specific development goals.

Earlier on the day, the Governor made a courtesy visit to senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani at his residence and enquired about his health.

He wished good health and long life to Advani during the meeting.

Source: The Assam Tribune