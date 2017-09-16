‘Sikkim Govt Will Take Steps to Ease out Process of Shooting Films’

“Sikkim Government will take concrete steps to ease out the process of planning and shooting films in the state. A single window clearance system will be in place with a dedicated nodal officer facilitating the various regulatory processes through effective coordination with all concerned departments,” this was decided in a meeting held in Gangtok on Friday chaired by Chief Secretary A.K. Shrivastava.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary cum Home Secretary S.C. Gupta, PCCF cum Secretary Forest Department Dr. Thomas Chandy, Secretary Tourism C. Zangpo, Secretary Culture Yasodha Bhandari, Secretary Ecclesiastical Department Samtem Dolma, Special Secretary IPR Department Namrata Thapa, and officers of all concerned departments.

It was decided in the meeting that the Department of Information & Public Relations would be the coordinating department dealing with all the proposals for making films in Sikkim by local, national and international film-makers through an effective single window clearance system. The Department will function as a common facilitation centre. Once the proposals are submitted to the Department, it will liaise with concerned departments like Forest, Home, GMC and Ecclesiastical through the nodal persons in each of these departments to complete the clearances within a stipulated time frame of 15-30 days. This time frame should strictly be abided by for the convenience of the film-maker.

The Chief Secretary called for creating an enabling environment through simple procedures and possible incentives. He stated that the Film Board created by the Government should be more active and should meet frequently to further the objectives spelt out in its terms of references.

Additional Chief Secretary stated that single window system would not mean doing away with regular clearances and added that the nodal officer instead would have to facilitate the entire process within the stipulated time frame.

Meanwhile, Dr Thomas Chandy informed that the Department can issue permissions to shoot films in the general areas under forest cover after verifying the requisite documents and credentials, but for issuing permission to shoot in the Wildlife Sanctuaries, the Chief Wildlife Warden is the sole authority as per Wildlife Protection Act. He added that the Department will continue to levy the stipulated fees as has been the norm.

The meeting was also addressed by Secretary Tourism wherein he insisted on the need to ease out the processes and to create a mechanism for providing logistical and financial support to film-makers. Secretary Culture Yasodha Bhandari suggested that the cultural troupes affiliated with the Culture Department could be strengthened so that they get opportunities to work in films being shot in Sikkim.

Likewise, Special Secretary IPR Department Namrata Thapa suggested that a policy should be in place to categorise documentary films and have a screening process to determine their quality. Ecostream representative Sonam Tashi Gyaltsen and Line Producer of Films in Sikkim Raj Sitoula also participated in the discussions and gave their inputs.