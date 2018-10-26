Sikkim High Court Gets New Chief Justice

NET Bureau

Senior Uttarakhand High Court judge Vijai Kumar Bisht was on Wednesday appointed the new Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court. A notification dated October 24, 2018 from the Union ministry of law and justice stated the appointment.

He was enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh in 1984 and practiced at the Allahabad high court till November 2000.

Earlier, this month, the collegium of three Supreme Court judges, including Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph, had recommended Justice VK Bisht’s elevation.

Born in September 1957 in Lansdowne, Pauri Garhwal district, Bisht has a law degree from the Allahabad University.

He was shifted to Uttarakhand high court after the state’s formation.During his 16-year tenure at Allahabad, he served as legal advisor and standing counsel for various government departments such as the Uttar Pradesh Higher Secondary Education, Indian Railways, UP Land Development Corporation, UP Cooperative Housing Federation and Ghaziabad Development Authority.

Notably, Justice Bisht was in the division bench along with the then Chief Justice KM Joseph which quashed President’s rule in Uttarakhand in April 2016.

SOURCE: The Echo of India