Sikkim is the Only State in India to Start Organic Revolution: Chamling

“Sikkim is the only state to start the organic revolution in the country” stated Chief Minister Pawan Chamling while addressing the Namchi Mahotsav celebration at central park, Namchi on Friday. He inaugurated the three day long event organized by Namchi Mahotsav Celebration Committee under the guidance of South Sikkim Tourism Development Society.

Addressing the gathering the Chief Minister extended his warm greetings to the public of Namchi on the occasion of Namchi Mahotsav 2017. The CM spoke about the significance of Mahotsav and informed that such kind of festival should be celebrated consistently in order to preserve our unique tradition and culture.

Extending, his wishes to the newly elected panchayats of the South District he urged them to work efficiently for the development and upliftment of the public. The CM called upon the public of Namchi to establish Namchi as a prime tourist destination through various tourism oriented ventures such as development of hotel establishments and eateries which are both equipped with ideal amenities and state of the art facilities for the tourist. The CM also announced the second phase of beautification of Central Park which will be an added asset for the public of Namchi.

Additionally, he reiterated the initiation of Smart City Project which will open up various avenues for the youth of south district. Thus, he urged the stakeholders and the public of Namchi to promote a conservative, sustainable and eco friendly environment in South District Headquarters. Addressing the youth, the CM strongly advocated them to take keen interest in start-ups and become self-reliant. He proposed them to tap employment opportunities relating to organic agriculture and restated the ban of non-organic produce in Sikkim from March 2018.

Exhorting how the present State Government has always laid primary focus on education in the state, he apprised the students about the inception of pro-student schemes and initiatives in Sikkim in order to facilitate better delivery of Education System in Sikkim.

Likewise, the CM underlined the importance of skill based education and urged them to imbibe a competitive nature therefore doing away with the notion of certificate based education. Speaking on the ongoing tribal reservation seat for Limboo and Tamang community, the CM updated that the State Government is unwaveringly pursuing the matter with the Central Government in-order to confer the community with the tribal status.

The program also saw release of book, release of official logo of Mingma Lepcha’s venture, opening of online registration of vehicles and driving license and felicitation of football star Komal Thatal. At, the onset of the celebration the Chief Minister along with the dignitaries visited various traditional food and departmental stalls.

The inaugural event saw a host of cultural song and dance presentations which formed the other highlights of the day.