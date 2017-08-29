Sikkim Legislative Assembly Session Concludes

The First Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2017-18 was passed by the Sixth Session of the Ninth Assembly of Sikkim Legislative Assembly in the second and concluding day on Tuesday. The Sikkim Appropriation Bill, Bill No. 14 of 2017 for the First Supplementary Demands for Grants amounting to Rs. 690,78,63,000/- relating to the Financial year 2017-18 was also passed by the House.

The Supplementary Demands for Grants were tabled in the House on Monday by Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, also the Minister-In-Charge of Finance, Revenue & Expenditure Department and was due for voting and consideration by the House on Tuesday.

Similarly, the Demands for Excess Grants / Appropriation for Expenditure of the Government of Sikkim relating to the Financial Year 2010-11 was passed by the House. The Appropriation Bill, Bill No. 13 of 2017 for the Demands for Excess Grants amounting to Rs. 1,58,69,091/- relating to Financial Year 2010-11 was also passed.

The following Bills introduced in the House by the concerned Ministers-In-Charge on Monday were passed by the House on Tuesday:

1. Sikkim Public Records Bill, Bill No. 11 of 2017

2. Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Sikkim Amendment) Bill, Bill No. 12 of 2017

3. Sikkim Preservation of Rabies-Free State Bill, Bill No 15 of 2017

4. Sikkim Online Gaming (Regulation) Amendment Bill, Bill No. 16 of 2017

5. Sikkim Prevention of Cow Slaughter Bill, Bill No. 17 of 2017

6. Tashi Namgyal Academy Board (Amendment) Bill, Bill No. 18 of 2017

7. Sikkim (Livestock and Livestock Products Control) Bill, Bill No. 19 of 2017

8. Sikkim Anti Drugs (Amendment) Bill, Bill No. 21 of 2017

A Government Resolution No.1 of 2017 “Seeking adoption for repeal of the Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act, 1993 (46 of 1993), moved by N.K. Subba, Minister-In-Charge UD&HD and seconded by MLA Pintso Chopel Lepcha was adopted by the House.

N.K. Subba also laid on the table of the House a copy of the Rules of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 (7 of 2014) as notified Vide No. GOS/UD&HD/6(168)/13/14, dated: 21/6/2017 and Published in the Sikkim Government Gazette No. 225, dated 27th June, 2017.

Similarly, Pawan Chamling presented the Separate Audit Report on the Accounts of State Trading Corporation of Sikkim for the year ended 31st March 2015 and 31st March 2016.

Earlier, during the question hour, Minister-In-Charge of Tourism & Civil Aviation Department Ugen T. Gyatso while responding to questions of MLA K.N. Lepcha, explained that there are three projects sanctioned for 23-Syari Constituency by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India namely (i) Development of Tourist Infrastructure at Naitam Lower Syari & Wayside Amenity at Bhusuk (Naitam) in East Sikkim; (ii) Construction of Toilet Infrastructure at Lower Syari in East Sikkim; (iii) Development of Tourist Infrastructure Enchey Monastery in East Sikkim.

While presenting the detail of the status of various works under the project, the Minister stated that most of the infrastructures created are meant for providing employment opportunities including self employment, and added that the Department will make arrangements for maintenance of these infrastructures.

Responding to a question by MLA R.N. Chamling on when the Government of Sikkim would implement the Government of India approved 7th Central pay Commission Recommendation, Pawan Chamling replied that the State Government has constituted a Pay Committee headed by the Chief Administrator to the Government of Sikkim vide Notification No.F(81)153/GEN/DOP dated 29.12.2016, which will submit its report to the State Government by 31st December, 2017, based on which the Recommendation would be implemented in the State.

Chamling, also the Leader of the House, in his valedictory remarks, thanked the Speaker for the very fruitful two days session. He also thanked the Deputy Speaker, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Officers and staff of the Assembly Secretariat, State Government officials led by the Chief Secretary, and members of the press and media. He stated that the two-day Session was conducted in the most cordial manner where vital Bills were passed after fruitful discussions for the long term benefit of the people of Sikkim. He added that the 8 Bills that were passed during this Assembly session were absolutely imperative for the betterment of the Sikkimese people at large. The Chief Minister elucidated each Bill terming it vital, necessary and indispensable.

1. Sikkim Public Records Bill, Bill No. 11 of 2017- The Leader of the House stated that the state government has deemed it expedient to preserve records/files of permanent value which are of historic importance and deserves retention for administrative and research purpose for framing legislation. It will make the Sikkim State Archives the nodal agency to administer and implement the Sikkim Public Records Act, 2017.

This Bill will make the Sikkim State Archives the custodian and government repository of public records and protect the documentary heritage of Sikkim.

2. Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Sikkim Amendment) Bill, Bill No. 12 of 2017- The Hon’ble Chief Minister said that Sikkim is a religious place and animals form an important of the natural ecosystem, an integral part of agricultural livelihood and domestic lifestyle. There are many practices which lead to cruelty and inhuman treatment of domesticated and wild animals. In order to curb such practices and ensure humane and compassionate treatment to animals in the state, law is necessary which will provide measures to counter specific practices of inhuman treatment to them.

3. Sikkim Prevention of Rabies Free State Bill, Bill No. 15 of 2017- Sikkim has been free of human rabies for last 9-10 years but entry of unvaccinated dogs and cats from other states could bring rabies to Sikkim. The proposed legislation will ensure that all the pets brought into Sikkim will be vaccinated for rabies before entry. Proper registration and identification will also reduce this problem. The Department over the years has enacted the Sikkim Stray Dogs and Rabies Control Act 2000 which has been insufficient to adequately protect the state from rabies.

4. Sikkim Online Gaming (Regulation) Amendment Bill, Bill No. 16 of 2017-The Sikkim Online Gaming (Regulated) Act, 2008 has been considered important to amend in order to streamline the functioning of the Act and to provide for effective mechanism for dealing with the provisions of this Act.

5. Prevention of Cow Slaughter Bill, Bill No. 17 of 2017- The cow is regarded as mother for agriculture, dairy industry and mankind and people of Sikkim consider cow as sacred. Dairy sector in Sikkim is the single largest employer along with agriculture and a major source of income for small farmers. The State Government wants to invoke a humane, ethical and sustainable alternative to taking care of aged and unproductive cows in Gaushalas. The Hon’ble Chief Minister also said that 2 Gaushalas would be constructed where sick cows would be taken care of. Therefore, it was deemed necessary to frame a legislation to prohibit and prevent the slaughter of cows and its female progeny in the state.

6. Tashi Namgyal Academy Board (Amendment) Bill, Bill No. 18 of 2017- Presently the Tashi Namgyal Academy Board is primarily comprised of senior Government officials, all of whom are members in an ex-officio capacity. To provide continuity, minimize the direct involvement of Government officials and to institute more members directly involved in the functioning of the school, the Amendment proposes to replace the Executive Committee with the School Management Committee as per the norms enshrined in the Right to Education Act.

7. Sikkim (Livestock and Livestock Products Control) Bill, Bill No. 19 of 2017-The state of Sikkim shared its border with many states and in order to prevent entry of dreaded diseases from borders, the Department of Animal Husbandry, Livestock, Fisheries and Veterinary Services has established Livestock Check Posts in strategic border locations which raises minimal fees viz. entry fees of animals. This entry fee collected will be utilized by the Department in furtherance of its activities. Therefore, the Government has deemed it necessary to substitute the word ‘tax’ with the word ‘fee’ in the Sikkim (Livestock and Livestock Products Control) Act, 1985 under the sub-section 2 of section 4.

8. Sikkim Anti Drugs (Amendment) Bill, Bill No. 21 of 2017- It has been felt necessary to strengthen the control and regulatory mechanisms under the Sikkim Anti Drugs Act, 2006 and to deal with the offences with more stringent punishment as a deterrent measure to control the evils of drug abuse, thus the relevant Act has been amended.

At the end, the Leader of the House informed that the focus of the government would be to complete all the ongoing schemes and stress would be given to complete roads, schools, stadiums, jhora works, beautification of bazaars. He called upon the people for qualitative work and called for individual responsibility. He called upon the Sikkimese citizens to keep the tempo going from strength to strength to making Sikkim the best state in the country.

Speaker K.N. Rai in his Valedictory remarks thanked the Leader of the House for introducing vital Bills and Resolutions for legislation, and for introducing the Supplementary Demands for Grants for the development of the State. He also thanked all the Members of the House for their participation and positive deliberations during the session. He thanked the officers of the Government of Sikkim for their participation at different stages, and officers and staff of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly for making the Assembly Session a success and adjourned the House sine-die.