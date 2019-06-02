Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 02 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Sikkim : MLAs to Take Oath on Monday

Sikkim : MLAs to Take Oath on Monday
June 02
10:53 2019
NET Bureau

The inaugural session of the 10th Sikkim Assembly will be held for a day on June 3, a notification issued by the Raj Bhawan said. During the session, Pro-tem Speaker Sangay Lepcha will administer oath to the 29 newly elected MLAs in the 32-member Assembly, the notification said on Friday.

 Three candidates – former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and DT Lepcha (both SDF), and Kunga Nima Lepcha (SKM) – were elected from two seats each.

Chief Minister PS Golay is not a member of the Legislative Assembly as he had not contested the recently-concluded Assembly polls in Sikkim. His party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), emerged victorious by bagging 17 seats.

On the other hand, the Pawan Kumar Chamling-led SDF won 15 seats and was thrown out of power after nearly 25 years.

 

Source: The Assam Tribune

