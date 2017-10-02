Sikkim Monastery, Fertilizer Firm to be Felicitated for Promoting ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

A fertilizer cooperative, a Sikkim monastery, and a Delhi-based Facebook group are amongst 20 individuals and agencies to be felicitated by the on Monday on the third anniversary of Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

The felicitations will be given under seven categories for their significant contribution towards furthering the Clean India objective in urban areas, said a Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry statement.

Pemayangste Monastery, Gyalshing, Sikkim is among the winners and will be felicitated in the category of religious institutions for being a zero-waste institution.

Among others to get the Swacchata Award is fertilizer cooperative Kribhco for leading in marketing of compost made from municipal solid waste.

“Kribhco has been chosen among the companies category for marketing the highest quantity of 22,768 tons of compost during 2016-17,” the statement said.

Delhi-based citizen group ‘My Delhi Keep It Clean’ also bags the award for promoting voluntary efforts to clean public places effectively using Facebook, in the self-help group category.

Richmond Park, located in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-IV, has been chosen for the award for exemplary decentralized waste management initiative through waste segregation at source, in the RWAs category.

The Ministry said that the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) Federation of Mysuru has shown the way in zero-waste effluent management system. Roseland Housing Society, Pune also gets the award for waste segregation initiative.

‘No Food Waste’ initiative of Coimbatore has been selected in the Innovative Practices category for end-to-end cycle to manage and reduce food waste.

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Awasiya Vidyalaya, Ambikapur, Chattisgarh also gets the award in the Schools and Colleges category while Swacch Ambikapur Sahakari Samiti has been chosen in self-help group category for women empowerment and livelihood generation by converting garbage into wealth.

IANS