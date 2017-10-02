Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 02 Oct 2017

Northeast Today

Sikkim Monastery, Fertilizer Firm to be Felicitated for Promoting ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Sikkim Monastery, Fertilizer Firm to be Felicitated for Promoting ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
October 02
09:17 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A fertilizer cooperative, a Sikkim monastery, and a Delhi-based Facebook group are amongst 20 individuals and agencies to be felicitated by the on Monday on the third anniversary of Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

The felicitations will be given under seven categories for their significant contribution towards furthering the Clean India objective in urban areas, said a Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry statement.
Pemayangste Monastery, Gyalshing, Sikkim is among the winners and will be felicitated in the category of religious institutions for being a zero-waste institution.

Among others to get the Swacchata Award is fertilizer cooperative Kribhco for leading in marketing of compost made from municipal solid waste.

“Kribhco has been chosen among the companies category for marketing the highest quantity of 22,768 tons of compost during 2016-17,” the statement said.

Delhi-based citizen group ‘My Delhi Keep It Clean’ also bags the award for promoting voluntary efforts to clean public places effectively using Facebook, in the self-help group category.

Richmond Park, located in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-IV, has been chosen for the award for exemplary decentralized waste management initiative through waste segregation at source, in the RWAs category.

The Ministry said that the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) Federation of Mysuru has shown the way in zero-waste effluent management system. Roseland Housing Society, Pune also gets the award for waste segregation initiative.

‘No Food Waste’ initiative of Coimbatore has been selected in the Innovative Practices category for end-to-end cycle to manage and reduce food waste.

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Awasiya Vidyalaya, Ambikapur, Chattisgarh also gets the award in the Schools and Colleges category while Swacch Ambikapur Sahakari Samiti has been chosen in self-help group category for women empowerment and livelihood generation by converting garbage into wealth.

IANS

Tags
Fertilizer-firmMonastery
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Most Shared Posts

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.