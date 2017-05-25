Thu, 25 May 2017

Northeast Today

Sikkim Mountaineer Summits Mt Everest without Oxygen

Sikkim Mountaineer Summits Mt Everest without Oxygen
May 25
21:42 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A mountaineer from Sikkim Kelsang Dorjee Bhutia (36) has successfully summited Mount Everest without oxygen on May 21.

He had reached the Everest base camp as part of army team on May 17 and camp 4 on May 19 but began the summit on May 20 due to bad weather, general secretary Sikkim Mountaineering Association(SMA) Barap Namgyal Bhutia told PTI on Thursday. Kelsang had to spend the entire night and day of May 19 and May 20 at South Col also called ‘death zone’ due to the weather and began his climb at 8 pm on May 20.

He reached the top of Mt Everest on May 21 at 7.30 am. Kelsang became the seventh mountaineer from Sikkim to summit the world’s highest peak. The state has the largest number of mountaineers to make it to Everest among the north eastern states, Bhutia said.

“It is a great feat of courage and dedication. This achievement will encourage many young aspiring mountaineers in the state to achieve higher goals. Adventure tourism in Sikkim will also be facilitated because of this achievement.

“We are extremely proud of our young achiever who climbed the world’s highest mountain without oxygen.” he said. Kelsang hails from East Sikkim district and is yet to return after his daring summit.

-PTI

Tags
Kelsang Dorjee BhutiaSikkim Mountaineer
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.