Sikkim Needs to be the First Knowledge Based Society of Country: Chamling

Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling stated that ‘Sikkim needs to be the first knowledge based society of the country’ while inaugurating the summer festival ‘Grishmautsav’ themed Celebrating Talent at the auditorium of Namchi Government College (NGC), Kamrang on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Chamling emphasised the students to focus on academic pursuit and shared that education should be in an all-inclusive form which goes beyond the four walls of the classroom. He also underlined that the students should inoculate the virtue of critical thinking as it assist to cultivate higher-order thinking skills, while encouraging the capacity to analyse, interpreted and select accurate information. The CM urged the students to understand in-depth the objective of education which is not just to be literate but also to be an intellectual part of the society. He encouraged the students to enforce the attribute of being punctual as it will transform the students to be reliable and trustworthy.

The CM announced that the Boys Hostel of NGC will start at the earliest, road upgradation and other infrastructure development will undergo soon and the demands placed by the representatives of NGC will be sanctioned and work will be undertaken promptly.

Imploring, about NGC the Chief Minister updated that NGC is the first college to be started in the state. He informed that the State Government has always given priority to boost the education sector in Sikkim. He briefed that education in Sikkim is free up to college level and that earnest endeavour to improve educational standard in term of quality has always been the primary aim of the State Government.

He apprised that today, Sikkim consist of more then 27 colleges, 6 universities and other educational structure made for the benefit of the students. He advocated the students to avail the free technical education in institutions such as CCCT Chisopani and ATTC Bardang. He also brought to light that the State Government from this year onwards will start to sponsor students for coaching classes so as to prepare them for UPSC exams and encouraged the students the need to utilize this opportunity. The CM also enlightened that the Sikkimese students are eligible to opt for educational loan to pursue higher studies.

Chamling underlined that the students need to move from fixed mindset to growth mindset which is extremely essential in today’s changing times. He reiterated the decision of the State Government to include science and commerce stream in all the Senior Secondary School’s in Sikkim in order to elevate the condition of the students.

The CM maintained that the students are required to be imbued with the ethos of creative aspirations while selecting a career path for their future. He underscored that the students need to concentrate on emerging career opportunities that have a high demand in the domestic as well as in the global arena. He also spoke that the forthcoming world awaits humans to work in collaboration with artificial intelligence and prompted the students to instill agility, adaptability and re-skilling to survive in this competitive world.

The CM mentioned that the educated youths of the state should intent to become self employed and aspire to generate jobs for others. He also accentuated that the students of the state are required to be infused with a sense of ownership and extend responsibility for effective functioning of Sikkim.

The CM said that the lectures of the college need to devise an interactive classroom and adopt a variety of modern teaching techniques and raise the level of education in the State.